Linedy Genao and Austin Colby Join the Cast of The Great Gatsby

New principal cast members have been announced for the musical The Great Gatsby, now in its second year at the Broadway Theatre.

Joining the cast this spring are Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, and original ensemble cast member Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), who takes over the role of Tom Buchanan.

Genao and Colby join the musical’s new stars Ryan McCartan (Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie) as Jay Gatsby, and Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) as Daisy Buchanan.

Original Broadway cast members Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, and Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson will play their final performances on March 30.

Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim will remain in the show.

Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Tess Soltau, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Matt Wiercinski, Jessica Mallare White, and Alexis Hasbrouck. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Justin Keats, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, book by Kait Kerrigan, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Dominique Kelley.