Lindsay Heather Pearce to Join Les Misérables National Tour

The national tour of Les Misérables will welcome three new cast members this October, with Wicked’s Lindsay Heather Pearce joining as Fantine, Nick Rehberger as Javert, and Christian Mark as Enjolras. They will be replacing Haley Dortch, Preston Truman Boyd, and Devin Archer in the roles.

Pearce, Rehberger, and Mark will join a principal cast including Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean, Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Victoria Huston-Elem as Madame Thénardier, Mya Rena Hunter as Eponine, Jake David Smith as Marius, and Delaney Guyer as Cosette, Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate the role of Little Cosette/Young Eponine, and Jackson Parker and Jack Jewkes alternate the role of Gavroche.

The ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

Les Misérables has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The Cameron Mackintosh production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, has sets by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, costume consultation by Paul Wills, lghting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathan Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The resident director is Richard Barth, with music direction by Brian Eads.