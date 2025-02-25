Lincoln Center Theater to Stage Caitlin Saylor Stephens' Five Models in Ruins, 1981

Morgan Green will direct the dark comedy, following a photographer grappling with the power of her own gaze.

Lincoln Center Theater has added Caitlin Saylor Stephens’ new play Five Models in Ruins, 1981 to their spring LCT3 lineup. Morgan Green will direct the world premiere of the dark comedy, playing the Claire Tow Theater April 19 through June 1. An official opening night is slated for May 5.

Set against the backdrop of a crumbling European estate in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s wedding, Five Models in Ruins, 1981 centers on a visionary photographer grappling with the power of her own gaze after she lands the gig of a lifetime—the cover of Vogue magazine—but quickly learns it could be her downfall.

The cast will include Stella Everett, Elizabeth Marvel, Maia Novi, Britne Oldford, Sarah Marie Rodriguez, and Madeline Wise.

The production will feature sets by Afsoon Pajoufar, costumes by Vasilija Zivanic, lighting by Cha See, and sound by Kathy Ruvuna. Kara Kaufman will serve as stage manager.