Lempicka to Release an Original Cast Recording

The digital album will be released on May 29 and the CD on July 5.

Sony Masterworks Broadway, Seaview, and Jenny Niederhoffer announce the original Broadway cast recording of Lempicka, the new musical starring Eden Espinosa, celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. With music and lyrics by Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer, the digital album will be released on May 29, with the physical CD release set for July 5, and available for preorder now.

Three tracks are available ahead of the album’s release: “Woman Is” performed by Eden Espinosa (watch the video below), “Perfection” performed by George Abud, and “Stay” performed by Amber Iman from Lempicka – the Musical (2022 Sessions).

Lempicka, directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, is currently in previews at the Longacre Theatre, opening on April 14.

The cast of Lempicka is led by Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, with Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness, with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.