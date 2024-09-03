Lea Salonga Will Release a New Holiday Album

Center Stage Records has announced the release of Lea Salonga’s first holiday album in two decades, Lea Salonga: Sounding Joy – The Holiday Album. The new album will be available digitally and on CD on November 1. The album, including a limited number of signed albums, is available for pre-order.

The Tony Award winner, known for originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon and the singing voices of Jasmine and Mulan in Disney’s Aladdin and Mulan, reimagines classic Christmas standards and introduces new original songs on the album, which includes “Last Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and more. The album also features a duet with American Idol singer Clay Aiken on the song “Angels We Have Heard (Glory Be).”

In support of the album, Salonga will be touring with stops in San Francisco, San Diego, Northridge, Scottsdale, and New York at the Town Hall on December 20. Click here for more information about the tour.