Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares Returns for an Encore Engagement

It will run for 18 performances May 9-June 2.

Linda Buchwald
Off-Broadway
Laura Benanti in <i>Nobody Cares</i> (© Avery Brunkus)
Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced an encore engagement of Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy) in a comedy show about her journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue featuring all original music created with music director Todd Almond (Girlfriend) and directed by Annie Tippe (Octet). The show will run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre for 18 performances only May 9-June 2.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares premiered in February with three sold-out shows at the Minetta Lane. The show was recorded live during the February performances and will be released globally on Audible on Thursday, May 9.

Joining Benanti onstage as her “Inner Demons” are Barrie McLain and Chelsea Lee Williams (vocalists), with Todd Almond (music director) and band members Carl Carter (bass), Clayton Craddock (drums), Edward W. Hardy (violin), Ann Klein (guitar), and Daniel A. Weiss (keyboards/guitar). The creative team includes lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Connor Wang, and scenic consultant dots.

