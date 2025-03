LaTanya Richardson Jackson Gets a Sardi's Portrait

Her caricature was unveiled on March 20.

On March 20, LaTanya Richardson Jackson received a Sardi’s portrait, which will hang in the restaurant on 44th Street.

Jackson is currently starring in Purpose , written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Phylicia Rashad. The play opened on March 17 on Broadway. She was joined by company members at the portrait unveiling.

Her husband, actor Samuel L. Jackson, was also in attendance.