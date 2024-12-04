Kyle Birch, West End Star of A Strange Loop, Dies at 26

Birch covered and then assumed the role of Usher in the musical last year.

London musical-theater star Kyle Birch has died at the age of 26, his agents have confirmed.

Birch spent the summer of 2023 covering and then taking over the lead role of Usher in A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre. Other credits include The Color Purple on tour and Once On This Island at Southwark Playhouse. Birch returned to Southwark Playhouse earlier this year to star in I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, while also performing in the Bat Boy concert at the London Palladium in Halloween 2023.

In a statement, Birch’s agents at Russell Smith Associates said: “On behalf of Kyle’s family, I am heartbroken to announce that my dear friend and client, Kyle Birch, passed away on the evening of Monday, December 2, 2024. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.”

The statement continued: “Kyle was a truly remarkable talent, with vocal abilities that could move audiences to tears. His voice wasn’t just beautiful-it was soulful, powerful, and deeply resonant, capable of conveying emotions that stayed with you long after the final note. But beyond his artistry, Kyle was the most tender and lovely man I could ever hope to work with, a gentle and kind-hearted soul whose warmth made every interaction special. I adored him. He had a gorgeous smile that could light up any room, a presence that lifted spirits, and an energy that inspired everyone around him.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.

A donation page to cover costs for Birch’s funeral can be accessed here.