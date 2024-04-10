Kristine Nielsen to Star in The Beauty Queen of Leenane

She will star alongside Maxine Linehan in the Dorset Theatre Festival production.

Dorset Theatre Festival has announced full casting for The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh and Sidekicked by Kim Powers in its upcoming 2024 main stage season, running June 21-September 7 at the Dorset Playhouse.

Two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), playing Mag, and recording artist Maxine Linehan, playing Maureen, will star as mother and daughter in The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh, directed by Dorset’s resident playwright, Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck. Joining them are David Mason (Dig) as Pato and Eimhin FitzGerald Doherty as Ray.

Kelly McAndrew (Orange is the New Black) will star as Vivian Vance in the one-woman play Sidekicked by Kim Powers, about the actress behind Ethel Mertz, perpetual sidekick to Lucille Ball.

Casting for the remaining shows, Native Gardens and the world premiere of True Art, will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.