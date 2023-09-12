Kimberly Akimbo, Sweeney Todd, and More Join Broadway Flea Market Initial Lineup

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, an annual benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, returns on Sunday, October 1. From 10am to 7pm, Broadway and off-Broadway shows, theater owners, producing organizations, unions, and more will sell show memorabilia at tables lining West 44th and 45th Streets in Times Square. Among the currently running participating shows are & Juliet, Here Lies Love, The Lion King, Kimberly Akimbo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six, and Sweeney Todd, with more shows to be announced. There will also be tables for The Phantom of the Opera and the 40th anniversary of the original cast of La Cage aux Folles.

Pre-bidding for the silent auction is now live at broadwaycares.org. Auction items include experiences like lunch with Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose and signed items such as a custom Harold Hill Broadway Funko POP! figurine signed by Hugh Jackman. The silent auction will continue in Shubert Alley on the day of the event, hosted by Back to the Future: The Musical’s Jelani Remy and Michael Goddard, with lots rotating every 30 minutes between 10am and 4pm.

The day will end with the grand auction, hosted by Pay the Writer‘s Bryan Batt and auctioneer Nick Nicholson, in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

The money raised from the event goes to providing essential services such as medication, counseling, meals, and housing to people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses, as well as social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Last year’s event raised $1,043,825.