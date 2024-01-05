Kimberly Akimbo Sets Springtime Closing Date

The new musical by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire hits the road September 2024.

The Tony-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo will end its Broadway run on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Upon closing, the show will have played 32 previews and 612 performances.

The entire original company, which has been performing together since the musical’s world premiere in 2021 at off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company, will continue with the production through its final performance.

The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60-city national tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this September.

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (who wrote the original play on which this musical is based), Kimberly Akimbo is about a teenage girl with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to appear much older than she actually is. Kimberly navigates the pressures of schoolwork, a difficult home situation with eccentric parents, and the schemes of a con-artist aunt — all while looking like a 60-something woman.

The production is directed by Jessica Stone, with choreography by Danny Mefford. It features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas.

Kimberly Akimbo premiered off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company where it earned Best Musical awards from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, The Outer Critics Circle, and the Drama Desk. It transferred to Broadway’s Booth Theatre last season, earning Tonys for its writers and stars Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan.

TheaterMania critic David Gordon observed of the Broadway run, “Kimberly Akimbo was lovely before; it’s magnificent now.” Click here to read his full review.

The company also includes Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White.