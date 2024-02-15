Kara Young Joins the Cast of Syncing Ink Off-Broadway

The hip-hop theater production Syncing Ink, created by playwright NSangou Njikam, will begin performances May 7, with an official opening set for May 19, at the Apollo Stages in the revitalized Victoria Theater. Directed by Awoye Timpo (Wedding Band), this authentic celebration of hip-hop and Yoruba culture is choreographed by Adesola Osakalumi (Skeleton Crew) and features new, original music composed by producer and emcee Kyleel “Proda” Rolle. Grammy Award-winning master percussionist Ajibilu Awo of Osogboland, or Chief Ayanda Clarke serves as the spiritual consultant and cultural director.

The cast includes NSangou Njikam (re:Definition, Henry V), Adesola Osakalumi (FELA!), Nuri Hazzard, Elisha Lawson, McKenzie Frye (for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf), and two-time Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Purlie Victorious, Clyde’s).

Syncing Ink is the coming-of-age story of Gordon Morris, who knows deep down he’s destined to become an emcee, a Master of the Ceremony. Rooted in traditional Yoruba culture, Syncing Ink asks Gordon to embrace the power of his words… for himself, his family, and the fate of hip-hop itself.

The design team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, sound designer G. Clausen, and costume designer Ty Hunter.

Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.