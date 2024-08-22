Kafkaesque! Musical Announces Cast and Creative Team

Patrick Trettenero and Staro Industries have announced the cast and creative team for Kafkaesque!, a world premiere musical comedy featuring book, music, and lyrics by James Harvey (Prime Day) and directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Hamilton national tour). The production will run from October 18-November 11 at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre), with an opening night on October 21.

The production will star the show’s writer James Harvey as Franz Kafka, Alexandra Nader (America’s Got Talent) as Greta, stand-up comedian Josh Nasser as Michael, Emily Olcott (Prime Day) as Karen/Josephine, and Curry Whitmire (The Tower) as Gregor.

Franz Kafka may never have intended for his name to become an adjective, but nevertheless, Kafkaesque! celebrates his body of work by layering predicaments from his stories onto one contemporary American family, resulting in horrifying bodily transformations, artistic eating disorders, and cancel culture, all under the dark umbrella and relentless grind of late-stage capitalism.

The creative team includes choreographer Sara Gibbons, set designer Taylor Friel, costume designer Maggie Walsh, and lighting designer Bentley Heydt.