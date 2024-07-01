Julia Murney, Lora Lee Gayer, and More Join Kathleen Turner in Ogunquit’s A Little Night Music

Ogunquit Playhouse announced the full cast for A Little Night Music directed by Hunter Foster. The show runs from July 18-August 17 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

As previously announced, the production stars Kathleen Turner as Madame Armfeldt. She is joined by Julia Murney (Wicked) as Desiree Armfeldt, Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn) as Countess Charlotte, Mike McGowan (The Book of Mormon) as Fredrik Egerman, Lauren Maria Medina as Anne Egerman, Lily Philbrook as Fredrika, Mike Schwitter (Pippin) as Frid, Steven Telsey (Harmony) as Henrik Egerman, Nik Walker (Spamalot) as Count Carl-Magnus, and Gianna Yanelli as Petra.

The cast also includes Jennifer Allen as Mrs. Sergstrem, Colin Anderson as Mr. Erlanson, Lianne Marie Dobbs (The Gilded Age) as Mrs. Anderson, Michael Halling as Mr. Lindquist, and Lillie Langston as Mrs. Nordstrom. Scarlett Thomas is the Fredrika understudy and Whitney Daniels, Chad Marge, and Francesca Mehrotra are the production swings.

The creative team includes choreographer Shannon Lewis, scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, lighting designer Richard Latta, costume designer Hunter Kaczorowski, sound designer Daniel Lundberg, wig designer Roxanne De Luna, and music director Jeffrey Campos.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, A Little Night Music was suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman and originally produced and directed on Broadway by Hal Prince in 1973.