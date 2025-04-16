Julia Masli's Solo Show Announces Public Theater Run

The Public Theater has announced that Julia Masli’s award-winning solo show HA HA HA HA HA HA HA will run at the Public Theater for three weeks, May 30-June 22, in the Anspacher Theater. The show had previous runs at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, SoHo Playhouse, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, London’s Soho Theatre, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

A clown from Estonia, based in London, Julia Masli wants to solve people’s problems and eventually win the Nobel Prize, presented to those who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind. In this show, directed by Kim Noble and improvised heavily based on audience participation, Masli sets out to help audience members.

In a review for TheaterMania of the SoHo Playhouse run, Amelia Merrill wrote, “Though American audiences are not known for their appreciation of clowning, Masli’s show charms New Yorkers not just because of her talent and wit, but because she gives us a platform to do what we do best: Complain.”

The production includes sound design conceived by Alessio Festuccia, lighting design conceived by Lily Woodford, improvised sound score implemented by Sebastian Hernandez, improvised lighting score implemented by Sarah Chapin, and costumes designed by Alice Wedge, Annika Thiems, and David Curtis-Ring.