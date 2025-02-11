Juan Castano and More Join the Cast of Ken Urban's Danger and Opportunity

Danger and Opportunity, a new play by award-winning playwright Ken Urban and directed by Obie winner Jack Serio (Uncle Vanya) will run at the new venue East Village Basement March 27-April 17, with an official opening on April 3.

The production will star Drama Desk and Lortel award winner Juan Castano (Transfers), Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya), and Ryan Spahn (The Antiquities).

The play is about Christian and Edwin, a married gay couple in a rut. When Margaret, Christian’s ex-girlfriend from Catholic high school, gets in touch after twenty years, Christian invites her over for drinks, leading to an unexpected journey for the trio.

The creative team for Danger and Opportunity includes scenic designer Frank J. Oliva, costume designer Avery Reed, and lighting designer Stacey Derosier.