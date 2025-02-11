TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Juan Castano and More Join the Cast of Ken Urban's Danger and Opportunity

Julia Chan and Ryan Spahn also star.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

February 11, 2025

Julia Chan, Ryan Spahn, Juan Castano (© Tyler Gustin for MurphyMade)
Julia Chan, Ryan Spahn, Juan Castano
(© Tyler Gustin for MurphyMade)

Danger and Opportunity, a new play by award-winning playwright Ken Urban and directed by Obie winner Jack Serio (Uncle Vanya) will run at the new venue East Village Basement March 27-April 17, with an official opening on April 3.

The production will star Drama Desk and Lortel award winner Juan Castano (Transfers), Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya), and Ryan Spahn (The Antiquities).

The play is about Christian and Edwin, a married gay couple in a rut. When Margaret, Christian’s ex-girlfriend from Catholic high school, gets in touch after twenty years, Christian invites her over for drinks, leading to an unexpected journey for the trio.

The creative team for Danger and Opportunity includes scenic designer Frank J. Oliva, costume designer Avery Reed, and lighting designer Stacey Derosier.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas

Watch a Preview of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in The Last Five Years

The producers of the upcoming Broadway production released a music video for “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You.”