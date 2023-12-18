Joseph Weiss Jr., Who Represented Jule Styne and Frank Loesser Estates, Has Died at 71

Joseph Weiss Jr. died in New York City on December 10, 2023. Born in Troy, New York, on July 27, 1952, he lived in Pittstown, New York, for most of his life, graduating from Tamarac High School in 1970, until he moved to Manhattan in 1973, fulfilling his lifelong dream of living in New York City.

A lover of the music of the 1920s, ‘30s, and ‘40s, Weiss began his career working with MPL Communications Music Licensing before working independently to represent the Jule Styne and Frank Loesser estates. After Jo Sullivan Loesser’s death, he continued working with her daughters, Emily and Susan.

Weiss is survived by five siblings: Edward (Nina) Weiss, Robert Weiss, Nancy Newton, Barbara Richard, and Ann Weiss. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Matthew Weiss Sr., and mother, Betty Salladin Weiss Herrington.