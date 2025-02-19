Jordan Fisher Joining Moulin Rouge! on Broadway This Spring

Fisher is set to star alongside Solea Pfeiffer and Boy George.

After starring in Hadestown and Urinetown back-to-back, Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway as the next Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Fisher joins the company for a limited run, April 15-July 20. John Cardoza, who currently plays the role, will depart the company on April 13. Fisher will star alongside Solea Pfeiffer as Satine and Boy George as Harold Zidler.

Marking five years on Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the Baz Luhrmann film. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical features a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer).

Fisher and Pfeiffer starred as Orpheus and Eurydice together in Hadestown on Broadway last year.