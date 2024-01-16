Jordan Dobson, George Salazar, Derek Klena, and Colton Ryan Star in Glory Days Concert

Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning off-Broadway theater company Keen Company has announced complete casting for its benefit concert of Glory Days. Jordan Dobson (Bad Cinderella, Hadestown), George Salazar (Keen’s Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Be More Chill), Tony nominee Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill), and Tony nominee Colton Ryan (New York, New York) star in this one-night-only concert directed by Keen Company’s artistic director Jonathan Silverstein and featuring new musical arrangements by Van Hughes. The concert takes place on Monday, February 12, at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

Glory Days has music and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and a book by James Gardiner. It premiered at Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway in 2008 and closed after opening night, but has since been performed all over the world. This benefit concert features music direction by Lily Ling.

The coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of four high school friends who meet up at their alma mater one year after graduation to reconnect, but they quickly discover that a lot can change in a year.

Tickets start at $25. Proceeds from this benefit will underwrite Keen Company’s 24th season including the off-Broadway premiere of Kia Corthron’s Fish, a new intimate musical commission by Adam Gwon, resources for mid-career writers, and free theater mentorship for students in all five boroughs of NYC.