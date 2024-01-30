John Slattery and Family to Star in The Subject Was Roses at Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced two shows from their upcoming mainstage season, which kicks off with Frank D. Gilroy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama, The Subject Was Roses, slated to run May 28 – June 16.
John Slattery, wife Talia Balsam, and their son Harry Slattery will play a Bronx family in 1946, coping as their son returns from war. Tony Award winner Scott Wittman will direct.
The mainstage season will close with Young Frankenstein, set to perform August 1-25. With music and lyrics by Mel Brooks (who co-wrote the book with Thomas Meehan), Young Frankenstein is based on the 1974 comedy film that takes Mary Shelley’s gothic horror story for a roll in the hay. Stuart Ross is slated to direct, with choreography by Gerry Mcintyre. This new production is presented in association with Berkshire Theatre Group and Geva Theatre.
A third production, set to run June 25 through July 20, will be announced at a later date.