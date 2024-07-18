John Patrick Shanley’s Banshee Will Make New York Debut at Chain Summer One-Act Festival

One of the largest theater festivals in New York City, the Chain Summer One Act Festival will present over 50 plays this summer.

Chain Theatre, led by artistic director Kirk Gostkowski, managing director Rick Hamilton, and director of development Christina Elise Perry, announced the 2024 edition of the Chain Summer One-Act Festival. The festival, a hub for new work by established and emerging artists, will feature over 50 new plays at the Chain Theatre, from August 8-September 1.

The festival includes the New York premiere of Banshee by Oscar, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt). The mystical comedy about a banshee, a fantastical Irish spirit, who pays an ailing teacher a visit and makes him an otherworldly proposal stars Elizabeth Bays and Erick Betancourt (Cost of Living) and is directed by David Zayas Jr.

Other highlights include the world debut of the Jesse Eisenberg co-produced Catch by Jeryl Brunner and two new plays by 2024 ScreenCraft Stage Play Competition grand prize winner Matthew McLachlan, Online Dates are Hard to Handle and Who You Are to Me.

