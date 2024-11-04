Jodi Benson and Daughter Delaney Benson to Star in Gypsy in Rochester

Jodi Benson, best known for voicing the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, will star opposite her daughter Delaney in a production of Gypsy at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, New York. The production runs January 30, 2025-February 16, 2025, under the direction of Eric Vaughan Johnson.

Jodi will play Rose, with Delaney as Louise. The Bensons will be joined by Ken Harrington as Herbie, Claire Kennard as June, Mitchell Canfield as Tulsa, Tessa Gilardoni as Baby June, Eden Finlayson as Baby Louise, and an ensemble that includes Kaitlyn Baldwin, David Eve, Tripp Hanson, Ben Reiner, Immanuel Rodriguez, Courtney Schutt, Ray Trim, Gus Brodhead, Jack Hartman, Quinn Kenyon, Cameron Korzinski, Rosemary Laprime, and Deonne Major.

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is loosely based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and tracks her relationship with her overbearing stage mother.

In addition to playing Ariel, Jodi Benson earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Polly Baker in Crazy for You.