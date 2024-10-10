Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles cast in New Joshua Harmon Play, We Had a World

Gleason will play a dying woman who asks her grandson to write a “bitter and vitriolic” play about the family.

Tony winner Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods) and Jeanine Serralles (Gloria) will star in the world premiere of Joshua Harmon’s We Had a World, which is slated to begin previews with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center Stage II on February 25, 2025, ahead of an official opening night March 19.

Gleason will play a dying woman who calls her playwright grandson to make an unusual request. She wants him to write a play about their family, but she asks him to promise to “make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible.” Serralles will play a character named “Ellen.”

Harmon, who has a noted flair for invective, is the writer of last season’s Prayer for the French Republic, as well as Bad Jews and Admissions.

Trip Cullman (Choir Boy) will helm the production. Full casting and the creative team will be announced at a later date.