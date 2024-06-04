Jez Butterworth’s The Hills of California Sets Broadway Transfer

Following its recent West End engagement, the new Jez Butterworth play The Hills of California will transfer to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre beginning Wednesday, September 11. Opening night is set for September 29.

Directed by Sam Mendes, The Hills of California is a decades-spanning family drama set in a hotel in the English seaside. As matriarch Veronica lies dying, three of her daughters gather downstairs, haunted by the memory of their girlhood as a singing group, and of their fourth sister, who they haven’t heard from in 20 years. Of the current West End production, which is running through June 15 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, our critic called The Hills of California “a version of Gypsy, with shades of The Homecoming,” whic his “as moving, chilling, and absorbing as Butterworth’s best.”

Mendes’s creative team includes Rob Howell (scenic and costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Nick Powell (composer, sound design and arrangements), Ellen Kane (choreography), Candida Caldicot (musical supervision and arrangements), and Zoé Ford Burnett (associate director).

Casting for the Broadway run is still to be announced. The West End production is led by Laura Donnelly, Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond, Helena Wilson, and Lara McDonnell.