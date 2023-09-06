Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jim Parsons to Star in Paula Vogel’s Mother Play

Tina Landau will direct the Broadway production for Second Stage.

Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Jim Parsons will star in the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play, coming to Broadway via Second Stage Theatre.

Vogel’s newest work is set in 1962 and follows a mother and her two teenage children as they move into a new apartment and survive the changing world around them. Vogel is Pulitzer Prize winner for How I Learned to Drive and a Tony nominee for Indecent.

Mother Play will have sets by David Zinn, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound by Jill BC Du Boff.

Directed by Tina Landau, the dark comedy will begin previews April 2 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, with opening night scheduled for April 25.