Jennifer Westfeldt Leads Cast of Kansas City Rep’s What the Constitution Means to Me

The run is from October 24-November 12 at Copaken Stage.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s 60th anniversary season continues with What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. Amy Anders Corcoran leads the all-female identifying design and production team for Schreck’s autobiographical play about her teenage years competing in constitutional debates. The show runs from October 24-November 12 at Copaken Stage.

Jennifer Westfeldt, whose Broadway credits include Wonderful Town, which earned her a Tony nomination, stars as Heidi. TJ Lancaster plays Mike/Legionnaire and Mia Cabrera and Christina Short play the debaters. Hillary Clemens is the understudy for Heidi.

The rest of the design and production team for What the Constitution Means to Me includes dramaturg Ashton Botts, associate director Amanda Clark, sound designer Megan Culley, scenic designer Rana Esfandiary, lighting designer Erica Lauren Maholmes, and costume designer Arwen J. White.