It’s Finally a Hit: Merrily We Roll Along Recoups $12 Million Investment

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along has recouped its $12 million capitalization, officially making it a hit.

Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily‘s first-ever Broadway revival features the stars of the 2022 New York Theatre Workshop off-Broadway run: Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast also includes Max Rackenberg, Rocco Van Auken, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen and Jacob Keith Watson.

Friedman’s production originated at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012, before moving to London’s West End. It has subsequently been seen in Boston and Tokyo, in addition to the current run in New York City. Merrily We Roll Along famously flopped on Broadway in 1981, though it has gone on to become one of the most popular works in the Sondheim repertory. The musical is based on the play by Kaufman and Hart.

Merrily We Roll Along features choreography by Tim Jackson, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, scenery and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, music supervision by Catherine Jayes, music direction by Joel Fram, associate music supervision by Alvin Hough, Jr., and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

The production will end its run at the Hudson Theatre on Sunday, July 7, which is the final date of the most recently announced extension. It will have played 20 previews and 312 performances, five times as long as the original version.