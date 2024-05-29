The Outsiders Announces North American Tour

The tour will officially open in the fall of 2025 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Producers The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, and Angelina Jolie announced that The Outsiders, the new musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s motion picture, will open a North American Tour in the fall of 2025 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma, where the story takes place, following tech, launch, and previews at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York.

The Outsiders is about Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, their Greaser family of “outsiders,” and their affluent rivals, the Socs. It is currently playing on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including best musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award nominee Danya Taymor. Music direction and additional orchestrations are by Matt Hinkley.

The Outsiders features scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer, projection design by Hana S. Kim, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and makeup design by Tishonna Ferguson. The sound effects specialist is Taylor Bense. The creative consultant is Jack Viertel.

Additional tour cities, dates, and casting for the North American Tour will be announced at a later date.