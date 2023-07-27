Isabelle McCalla to Join Shucked on Broadway

Isabelle McCalla, best known for originating the role of Alyssa Greene in The Prom on Broadway, will join the cast of Broadway’s Shucked in the lead role of Maizy beginning September 8. Caroline Innerbichler, who originated the role, will play her final performance at the Nederlander Theatre on September 3.

Innerbichler offered the following statement: “Being onstage with this remarkable company of actors has been one of the great joys of my professional life. I have some exciting things cooking that I can’t share just yet, but all will be revealed in good time. Even though, I’ll be leaving Shucked, I will still be cheering everyone on as they continue to make audiences feel the love of Cob County.”

In addition to The Prom, McCalla’s credits include Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse and the new musical adaptation of Water For Elephants, which recently had its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre.

Set in a rural community isolated from the world by a wall of economy-driving corn stalks, Shucked follows what happens when the crop begins to fail, and a young woman leaves behind Cob County to try and find someone who can save her town. The musical features a book by Tony winner Robert Horn and a score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien directs.

The cast of Shucked currently features John Behlmann, Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Tony winner Alex Newell. The Broadway production was nominated for nine 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.