Isaac Powell, Solea Pfeiffer, Eleri Ward, and More to Star in Florence Welch’s Gatsby Musical

With a book by Martyna Majok, the show will premiere this May in Massachusetts.

Casting is set for Florence Welch, Thomas Bartlett, and Martyna Majok’s new musical Gatsby, beginning performances May 23 at the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge.

The company will be led by Isaac Powell (Gatsby), Charlotte MacInnes (Daisy), Ben Levi Ross (Nick), Cory Jeacoma (Tom), Eleri Ward (Jordan), Solea Pfeiffer (Myrtle), Matthew Amira (Wilson), and Adam Grupper (Wolfsheim).

The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano, Chris Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez, Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck. Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, and Justin Gregory Lopez are swings. Sam Simahk is the standby for Gatsby.

This new musical of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby features a score by Welch (Florence + The Machine) and Oscar nominee Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Majok (Cost of Living). The production is staged by director Rachel Chavkin, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The Gatsby creative team includes scenic designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Sandy Powell, lighting designer Alan Edwards, sound designer Tony Gayle. Kimberly Grigsby is music supervisor and Wiley DeWeese is the musical director.

Gatsby opens officially at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, July 21, 2024. It is not related to the musical The Great Gatsby, which is currently in previews at the Broadway Theatre in New York.