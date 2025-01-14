TheaterMania Logo white orange
Isaac Mizrahi Café Carlyle Residency Announced for February

Isaac Mizrahi: I Know Everybody will run from February 4-15.

January 14, 2025

Isaac Mizrahi
Isaac Mizrahi
(handout image)

Performer, host, writer, designer, and producer Isaac Mizrahi will return to Café Carlyle for his ninth residency, Isaac Mizrahi: I Know Everybody, from February 4-15.

Mizrahi most recently starred as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago.

His television career includes hosting The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years and serving as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars throughout its seven-season run. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of Peter and The Wolf at the Guggenheim Museum. His memoir, I.M., was published in February of 2019.

In addition to his work as a fashion designer and television presenter, Mizrahi has performed at various venues across the country including Joe’s Pub, the Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide.

Click here for tickets and more information.

