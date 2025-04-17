Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb to Join Cast of All Nighter

Isa Briones (The Pitt, Hadestown) and AnnaSophia Robb (Grosse Pointe Garden Society, The Carrie Diaries) will join the cast of All Nighter for its final weeks off-Broadway beginning Wednesday, April 30.

Briones will replace Havana Rose Liu as Lizzy, and Robb will replace Kristine Frøseth as Darcie. Frøseth and Liu will play their final performance on Friday, April 25. In the interim, understudies Tessa Albertson and Olivia Puckett will step into the roles of Darcie and Lizzy respectively.

Written by Natalie Margolin and directed by Jaki Bradley, All Nighter is running at the Newman Mills Theater in the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space through May 18.

The play takes place during finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania as a tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments.

The cast also includes Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (The Sex Lives of College Girls).

The production features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by M.L. Dogg, and props design by Andy Diaz.