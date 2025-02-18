Irish Rep to Present Two World Premieres: Irishtown and The Black Wolfe Tone

Irish Repertory Theatre will present two world premiere productions for its spring 2025 season, Irishtown and The Black Wolfe Tone, which were developed at Irish Rep through their New Play Development program and Transatlantic Commissions program, respectively.

Irishtown, a new play by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls), will run April 2-May 25, with an opening night set for April 13, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. The play is about the Irishtown Players, a celebrated Dublin-based theater company in rehearsals for their new play, scheduled to open on Broadway. The actors decide the visionary playwright at the helm is going too dark, too experimental, and not Irish enough and take matters into their own hands.

Irishtown will feature set and lighting design by Colm McNally, costume design by Orla Long, sound design by Caroline Eng, and properties by Nicole Rozanski. Full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Fishamble: The New Play Company and Irish Repertory Theatre will present The Black Wolfe Tone written by and starring Kwaku Fortune. Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey, the play will run from May 1-June 1, with an opening night set for May 8, in Irish Rep’s W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. The play is about our culture of silence, the mind, and growing up mixed race in Ireland. The full creative team will be announced at a later date.