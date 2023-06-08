Into the Woods, Parade, and More to Perform at the Tony Awards

The casts of Funny Girl and A Beautiful Noise will also perform at the ceremony, in addition to this season’s nominated musicals.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards have announced the Broadway casts that will perform at the ceremony on Sunday, June 11. The show will air live on CBS (and stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus) from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights from 8-11pm ET.

The roster of musical performances includes Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The ceremony will also feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango (winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical), the cast of A Beautiful Noise, and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as a special performance for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 76th Annual Tony Awards. Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and star of CBS’ So Help Me Todd Skylar Astin will precede the main broadcast, hosting The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show of exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV. The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment.