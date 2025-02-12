Idina Menzel, Tina Landau, Adrienne Warren, and More to Be Honored at Upcoming Theater Galas

New Dramatists, Tony Honor recipient and playwright development laboratory, will honor Tony Award nominee playwright, lyricist, and director Tina Landau (Redwood, SpongeBob SquarePants) and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent) at its annual spring luncheon tribute on Tuesday, May 27 at New York Marriott Marquis.

New Dramatists is also honoring the Shubert Foundation with the 2025 Isobel Konecky Award. Named for New Dramatists’ Board President Isobel Konecky and her husband, entertainment attorney Ron Konecky, the Isobel Konecky Award recognizes those in the theater and entertainment industry who serve the field with passion, dedication, excellence, and leadership.

The 2025 WP Theater Gala, celebrating extraordinary achievement by women+ artists and industry leaders, will honor Delaware congresswoman Sarah McBride, Tony winner Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony-winning producer and Broadway League board chair Kristin Caskey, and Invest in Girls founder Dune Thorne. The ceremony will be held at the Edison Ballroom on Monday, May 12 and will be hosted by Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet). WP Board members Jessica R. Jenen and David S. Singleton will serve as gala co-chairs.