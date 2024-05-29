ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical to Run at New York City Center

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical, a new live 2.5D musical entertainment based on the popular manga (comic book) by Hajime Isayama and published by Kodansha, will play New York City Center October 11-13. In Japan, stage productions based on manga, anime, and video games are called 2.5D musicals.

Directed by breakdance world champion Go Ueki, ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical premiered in Osaka and Tokyo in January 2023. The New York City Center engagement marks the musical’s first international performance.

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical features a book by Masafumi Hata, music supervision by KEN THE 390, and lyrics by Kaori Miura, and combines conventional musical theater techniques with state-of-the-art technology. The cast of 35 includes Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Yeager, Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman, Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert, Ryo Matsuda as Levi, and Takuro Ohno as Erwin Smith. Also featured are Shota Matsuda, Kazuaki Yasue, Yuuri Takahashi, Sena, Mitsu Murata, Takeshi Hayashino, Masanori Tomita, Mimi Maihane, Mitsuru Karahashi, Riona Tatemichi, and more.

The ATTACK on TITAN manga has been adapted into anime television series, video games, novels, and more, and has sold 140 million copies and has been translated into 18 languages and published in over 180 countries. The mange takes place a century after grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but the last remnants of humanity. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls and the threat of the Titans became a distant memory. As a boy named Eren Yeager yearns to explore the world beyond his current circumstances, the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction.

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles.