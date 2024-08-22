I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical Transfers to West End

I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical is heading to the West End.

The Edinburgh Fringe hit, with is still performing at Underbelly through August 26, will transfer to London’s Criterion Theatre on September 11 for a run through October 12.

Penned by Roger Dipper and Rick Pearson, I Wish You Well is a four-hander parody that revolves around the infamous celebrity trial of Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Terry Sanderson, following a ski slope collision.

The full Edinburgh cast is set to return for the West End run, including Diana Vickers (Dial M for Murder) as Gwyneth, Marc Antolin (Quiz) as Terry, Tori Allen-Martin (Wild About You) as Kristin and Idriss Kargbo (Wicked) as Judge Jude.

The production is directed by Shiv Rabheru and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with musical direction by Debbi Clarke. It is produced by Paul Taylor-Mills.

According to WhatsOnStage critic Alex Wood, “Diana Vickers nails that refined brand of charismatic aloofness that Paltrow has made her own.” You can read that full review here.