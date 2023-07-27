Hyper-Intimate Uncle Vanya Returns to the Private Loft in August

David Cromer, Marin Ireland, and more will reprise their close-quarters performances in Chekhov’s famous play.

OHenry Productions’ hyper-intimate production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, directed by Jack Serio, has announced a return engagement in New York City August 8-25. Staged at a private loft in the Flatiron District, the production had an initial sold-out 16-performance run June 28-July 16. The performances host just 40 audience members a night.

Tony winner David Cromer leads the cast as Vanya, with Will Brill as Astrov, Julia Chan as Yelena, Will Dagger as Telegin, Tony nominee Marin Ireland as Sonya, Nathan Malin as Yefim, Ann McDonough as Maria, and Virginia Wing as Marina. The role of Serebryakov, played previously by Bill Irwin, will be recast due to scheduling conflicts.

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena. Serio’s production uses Paul Schmidt’s seminal translation of Chekhov’s play, which was first produced by the Moscow Art Theatre in 1899.

The creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), and Christopher Darbassie (sound design).