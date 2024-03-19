Huntington’s 2024-25 Season to Include Works by Tom Stoppard and Mfoniso Udofia

The season also includes The Light in the Piazza, Don’t Eat the Mangos, and more.

The Huntington announced five of the seven titles in its 2024-25 season, featuring new plays, the first two plays of an ambitious cycle, and a contemporary classic musical.

The season includes Tom Stoppard’s most recent and most personal play Leopoldstadt (September 12-October 13), directed by Carey Perloff; the musical The Light in the Piazza (May 8, 2025-June 15, 2025) about a life-changing mother-daughter trip to Italy with a score by Adam Guettel and a book by Craig Lucas, directed by artistic director Loretta Greco; Ricardo Pérez González’s comic tragedy Don’t Eat the Mangos (March 26, 2025-April 27, 2025) about three sisters in Puerto Rico and dark family secrets, directed by David Mendizábal; and the first two plays of Nigerian American playwright Mfoniso Udofia’s epic nine-play, multi-generational Ufot Family Cycle – Sojourners (October 31-December 1) directed by Dawn M. Simmons and The Grove (February 7, 2025-March 9, 2025) directed by Awoye Timpo.

Later this spring, The Huntington will announce plans for a city-wide celebration of the Ufot Family Cycle and will partner with a number of Boston theater companies and arts organizations, local universities and businesses, and community organizations to collectively produce all nine plays of the cycle over the next two seasons.

The Huntington will also announce two additional productions, one to be performed at the Calderwood Pavilion in the fall of 2024 and one at the Huntington Theatre in 2025.