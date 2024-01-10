Here We Are Cast Album, Immortalizing Sondheim’s Last Score, to Be Released this Spring

The new musical features a book by David Ives and is based on two films by Luis Buñuel.

Concord Recordings will release an original cast album of Stephen Sondheim and David Ives’s musical Here We Are this spring. The musical premiered earlier this year at the Shed off-Broadway and concludes its run on January 21.

Here We Are features the final score by Sondheim, a book by Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. It is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

The cast will include Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Bradley Dean, Adam Harrington, Bligh Voth, Adante Carter, Mehry Eslaminia, and Lindsay Nicole Chambers.

Here We Are has choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.