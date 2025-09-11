Hear F. Michael Haynie Sing “Me and My Cartoon Friends” by Michael Finke

It’s from the new album Get What You Want: The Songs of Michael Finke, which drops tomorrow.

Tomorrow, Center Stage Records will release Get What You Want: The Songs of Michael Finke, a collection of songs by the rising composer of musicals like Reporting Live and Caroline and George. You can pre-save the album for streaming here. And while you wait, have a first listen to the song “Me and My Cartoon Friends” as sung by F. Michael Haynie.