TheaterMania Logo white orange
Audio Share

Hear F. Michael Haynie Sing “Me and My Cartoon Friends” by Michael Finke

It’s from the new album Get What You Want: The Songs of Michael Finke, which drops tomorrow.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| New York City |

September 11, 2025

Tomorrow, Center Stage Records will release Get What You Want: The Songs of Michael Finke, a collection of songs by the rising composer of musicals like Reporting Live and Caroline and George. You can pre-save the album for streaming here. And while you wait, have a first listen to the song “Me and My Cartoon Friends” as sung by F. Michael Haynie.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Untitled design (2)

Mamma Mia! – Knowing Christine Sherrill, Knowing Mazz Murray

The Broadway and West End stars of the ABBA smash have a candid conversation.