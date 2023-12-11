Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Launch North American Tour

The tour will begin in Chicago and run there from September 10, 2024, to February 1, 2025.

The world premiere of the touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on the Broadway production, will launch at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago on September 10, 2024. The show will have an engagement there through February 1, 2025, before continuing to other tour stops, which will be announced at a later date.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre in 2018 as a two-part show and was reimagined as one play at the same theater in 2021, where it continues to run.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a Tony-winning play by Jack Thorne that takes place nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world and follows Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus as he befriends Draco Malfoy’s son, Scorpius. Directed by John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, sets by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.