Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Crudup, and More to Star in Ibsen's Ghosts

The new Lincoln Center Theater production starts performances on February 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Lincoln Center Theater announced casting for its upcoming production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe (Boy A) and directed by Jack O’Brien (The Coast of Utopia).

The cast will feature Ella Beatty (Appropriate) as Regina, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room) as Oswald, Hamish Linklater (The Merchant of Venice) as Engstrand, and Lily Rabe (The Merchant of Venice) as Helena Alving.

Ghosts starts performances on February 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, with an official opening on March 10.

In this moral thriller, Helena Alving’s son, Oswald, has returned home, after several years abroad, with a terrifying secret.

The production will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett.