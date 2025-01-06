TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Billy Crudup, and More to Star in Ibsen's Ghosts

The new Lincoln Center Theater production starts performances on February 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

January 6, 2025

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater
(© Tricia Baron)

Lincoln Center Theater announced casting for its upcoming production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe (Boy A) and directed by Jack O’Brien (The Coast of Utopia).

The cast will feature Ella Beatty (Appropriate) as Regina, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room) as Oswald, Hamish Linklater (The Merchant of Venice) as Engstrand, and Lily Rabe (The Merchant of Venice) as Helena Alving.

Ghosts starts performances on February 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, with an official opening on March 10.

In this moral thriller, Helena Alving’s son, Oswald, has returned home, after several years abroad, with a terrifying secret.

The production will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

cynthiaariana

Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt

Actor Cara Delevingne released the footage, which she took at last year’s Met Gala.