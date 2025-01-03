Greg Hildreth to Join the Cast of Chicago on January 6

Greg Hildreth (Frozen, Company, The Robber Bridegroom) joins the cast of Chicago in the role of Roxie’s husband Amos beginning Monday, January 6 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago, the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.