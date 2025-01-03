TheaterMania Logo white orange
Greg Hildreth to Join the Cast of Chicago on January 6

The Frozen actor will play Amos.

January 3, 2025

Greg Hildreth (Frozen, Company, The Robber Bridegroom) joins the cast of Chicago in the role of Roxie’s husband Amos beginning Monday, January 6 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago, the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

