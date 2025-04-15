Good Night, and Good Luck Breaks Record for the Highest Grossing Play in Broadway History

Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov and directed by David Cromer, has broken its own all-time record for highest grossing play in Broadway history, and the house record at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it is currently in performances. The production broke the record for eight performances with a gross of $3,784,027.88 for the week ending April 13.

The average price paid for admission for Good Night, and Good Luck was $303.40 with a top premium price of $825. Remarkably, this is still not the most expensive ticket on Broadway. Othello had the top average ticket price on Broadway: $375.22, with a top premium price of $897.

Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name and written by the same authors, Good Night, and Good Luck stars Clooney as Edward R. Murrow, Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, and Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine, with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.