The Public Theater has announced initial casting for the New York premiere of the musical Goddess, which had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production, conceived and directed by the Public’s associate artistic director and resident director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), features music and lyrics by Michael Thurber (Merry Wives), a book by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham). Goddess will run in the Newman Theater April 29-June 1, with an official opening on May 20.

Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, Goddess is about a mysterious singer who arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya, and casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America.

Initial casting includes Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Ahmed, Melessie Clark (A Sign of the Times) as Mosi/Understudy, Amber Iman (Lempicka) as Nadira, Arica Jackson (Caroline, or Change) as Rashida, J Paul Nicholas (Law & Order: SVU) as Hassan, Teshomech Olenja (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Tisa/Understudy, Destinee Rea (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Cheche, Awa Sal Secka (Gun and Powder) as Zawadi/Understudy, Austin Scott (Hamilton) as Omari, and Reggie White (The Inheritance) as Balozi. The ensemble includes Isio-Maya Nuwere, Quiantae Thomas, and Wade Watson.

The production will include scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Bradley King, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Additional casting and designers will be announced at a later date.