Girls Just Want to Have Fun Stage Musical in the Works

Based on the film of the same name, the show is being written by M. Dickson and Lauren Marcus.

A stage adaptation of the 1985 comedy Girls Just Want to Have Fun is in the works from production company Lively McCabe Entertainment and music publisher Primary Wave Music.

Adapting Amy Spies’s screenplay for the stage are writers M. Dickson (How I Met Your Father) and Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), with Jennifer Werner (Broadway Bounty Hunter) attached to direct. The score will be a collection of hits from the Primary Wave song catalog, including the title track, penned by Robert Hazard and made famous by Cyndi Lauper. Plans for the musical have not been revealed.

Girls Just Want to Have Fun is the story of a high school gymnast who disobeys her father to enter a TV dance competition. The movie starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Hunt, Shannen Doherty, Jonathan Silverman, and Lee Montgomery.