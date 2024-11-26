Gavin Creel Memorial Will Be Livestreamed

The event will be held on Monday, December 2, and will be open to the public.

Friends and family of Broadway actor Gavin Creel (Hair, Hello, Dolly!), who died on September 30 at the age of 48, will host a memorial celebration at the St. James Theatre on Monday, December 2, at 4pm EST. The event will be open to the public. For admittance to the celebration, please email your name and contact information to GavinCelebration@BespokeTheatricals.com.

For additional accessibility, the memorial celebration will be livestreamed in the US and the UK. This celebration will only be available live and will not be available to view on demand. Click here for the link to watch the live stream on MCC Theater’s YouTube channel. MCC Theater presented Creel’s original musical Walk On Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice last year.

In the UK, the live stream will be available here on the Society of London Theatre’s YouTube channel. Gavin Creel, an Olivier Award winner, made a huge impact on the theater community in London with his passionate charity work, particularly for Acting For Others.

Donations in Creel’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

In addition to the memorial, every Broadway theater will dim its lights on Tuesday, December 3 at 6:45 PM in honor of Creel’s impact on the theater community internationally. MCC will also dim its lights.