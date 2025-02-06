Churchill returns to the Public Theater with a quartet of new works.

Complete casting has been announced for Caryl Churchill’s Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp., a quartet of new plays premiering at the Public Theater this spring. The production, marking Churchill’s return to the downtown theater institution, will run April 3-May 4, with an official opening night slated for April 16. James MacDonald will direct.

The cast will include Japhet Balaban, Ruby Blaut, John Ellison Conlee, Adelind Horan, Maddox Morfit-Tighe, Deirdre O’Connell, Cecilia Ann Popp, Sathya Sridharan, Junru Wang, and Ayana Workman. Kyle Cameron and Anya Whelan-Smith will serve as understudies.

The plays are described as follows: “A girl made of glass. Gods and murders. A pack of ghosts. And a secret in a bottle. A kaleidoscope of stories.”

Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp. will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Bray Poor, stunt coordination by Michael Rossmy, and dialect coaching by Amanda Quaid. Caroline Englander will serve as production stage manager alongside Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage manager.