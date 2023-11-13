Full Cast Set for Broadway Run of Prayer for the French Republic

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced full casting for the Broadway transfer of Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic, which is set to begin previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 19 ahead of an official opening night on January 9, 2024.

The drama tells the story of an extended Franco-Jewish family separated by the Atlantic following the traumatic events of the mid-20th century. While part of the family has remained in Paris, several members are now considering relocation to Israel in response to rising antisemitism in Europe. The play made its world premiere with MTC off-Broadway last year. You can read TheaterMania’s review of that run here.

Rounding out the cast are Ethan Haberfield, Richard Masur, Nael Nacer, and Daniel Oreskes, who join Betsy Aidem, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Anthony Edwards, Molly Ranson, Nancy Robinette, and Aria Shahghasemi. David Cromer once again helms the production.

The Prayer for the French Republic creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), and Gigi Buffington (vocal coach).